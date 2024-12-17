Suspect Luigi Mangione indicted on terror-related charges

Luigi Mangione, the suspect alleged to have murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was indicted by a New York grand jury on several charges, including first-degree murder as an act of terrorism, prosecutors said Tuesday.

“This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The other charges include two counts of second-degree murder — one count of which is charged as killing as an act of terrorism — criminal possession of a weapon, and other crimes. Mangione faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted, Bragg said.

AD

Prosecutors are still working to extradite Mangione from Pennsylvania, where he was found after a multi-day manhunt. He has pleaded not guilty to unrelated weapons charges and is fighting extradition, his lawyers said.