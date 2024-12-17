Judge rejects Trump presidential immunity claim in hush money case

US President-elect Donald Trump’s effort to have a criminal conviction thrown out was rejected.

In May, Trump was convicted of falsifying business records to hide a hush-money payment to an adult film star. His lawyers argued that some of the evidence was inadmissible due to presidential immunity, but a judge rejected the claim.

The ruling is a rare piece of bad news for Trump, who is “basking in the thrill of victory,” a CNN reporter wrote. Most of his cabinet picks are likely to be approved, and world leaders are vying for his good graces. But things may become more difficult as he has to honor promises to bring down prices, control immigration, and end Russia’s war in Ukraine.