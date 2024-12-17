China eases tourism barriers to boost economy

China expanded visa-free access for international visitors, part of efforts to bolster tourism and strengthen a moribund economy.

Nationals of more than 50 countries — including Australia, Japan, the US, and UK — were previously able to transit through China visa-free for between three and six days, but that has now been increased to 10: The system was described by CNN as a “popular hack” for tourists dissuaded by the country’s standard visa requirements.

Beijing has in recent months hugely liberalized its entry requirements, which were extremely restrictive during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the new policies helping drive international tourist numbers to record highs.