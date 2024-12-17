Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez eyes historic victory for top Democratic panel spot

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is eyeing what would be a historic victory to lead her party on the House Oversight Committee after its steering committee voted 34-27 in favor of her rival, Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va.

“A close vote is what we needed here, and that’s what we got,” she posted on Bluesky.

She and Connolly are expected to present their cases to House Democrats today before a final vote. Some members think Ocasio-Cortez will prevail. “Given how long that Representative Connolly has been in Congress, there’s a case that could be made that that vote should have been a lot stronger,” one lawmaker told Semafor.

If she wins, it would be the first time in a decade that Democrats defied their steering committee’s recommendation.