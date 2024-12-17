Africa’s geothermal energy potential

The News
Africa can ramp up electricity generation from geothermal energy with investments in new technologies, according to the International Energy Agency.
The energy body estimates that geothermal energy only meets 1% of global electricity demand but that could grow to 15% by 2050.
Current installed capacity to harness the potential of this renewable energy source is found in countries close to volcanic activities or tectonic fault lines, the IEA said.
Know More
Kenya is one of a handful of countries in the world with the early advantage in geothermal use as a result. However, the African continent as a whole has one-fifth of the world’s total enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) potential for electricity generation up to 115 terawatts.
EGS technologies can be used to expand on existing stores of geothermal energy and more than 30 pilots have been conducted in Europe, Australia and Asia. “Tapping less than 1%” of Africa’s potential for EGS-enabled electricity generation would meet Africa’s electricity needs in 2050, the IEA said.