Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Trump sues the BBC for $10B over defamation claim

Dec 16, 2025, 8:33am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
The BBC HQ.
Isabel Infantes/File Photo/Reuters

US President Donald Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC.

The UK state broadcaster ran a documentary last year which edited his Jan. 6, 2021 speech at the US Capitol, giving the impression that Trump called for violence.

The BBC acknowledged the error, but rejected the defamation claim, saying the show was never broadcast in the US.

The furore could hurt the BBC: The corporation’s UK income has declined 30% since 2010. It has bet heavily on its overseas commercial arm, and especially the US, the only country so far where it has rolled out its paywall.

Even if Trump’s lawsuit fails, he “has the power to make the BBC’s stateside life very difficult,” The Telegraph reported.

Tom Chivers
AD