Trump sues the BBC for $10B over defamation claim

US President Donald Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC.

The UK state broadcaster ran a documentary last year which edited his Jan. 6, 2021 speech at the US Capitol, giving the impression that Trump called for violence.

The BBC acknowledged the error, but rejected the defamation claim, saying the show was never broadcast in the US.

The furore could hurt the BBC: The corporation’s UK income has declined 30% since 2010. It has bet heavily on its overseas commercial arm, and especially the US, the only country so far where it has rolled out its paywall.

Even if Trump’s lawsuit fails, he “has the power to make the BBC’s stateside life very difficult,” The Telegraph reported.