Trump and his party enter a winter of discontent

It’s starting to feel like President Donald Trump’s chaotic first term for his fellow Republicans.

Lawmakers in the president’s own party, who thought they were inured to his public persona, are cringing at Trump’s attack on a murdered film director and digesting unusually candid comments from his chief of staff — distractions from their harsh political reality as souring public sentiment threatens their control of Congress next year. They can’t seem to unify around a fix for rising health care premiums or tariff-shocked prices.

The end of a new president’s first year is supposed to be a pivot point, when midterm elections come into focus and party leaders game out what can still be accomplished before campaigning saps Washington’s will to do anything at all. Instead, Trump’s administration is prompting warnings from long-serving Republicans, like Rep. Frank Lucas, that midterms are “always extremely complicated for the party in power.”

“If my fellow Republicans in Congress can play as a team, and if administration officials can be smart about their actions, this is going to turn out just fine,” the Oklahoman told Semafor. “Neither of those two things are certain.”

Trump can play a decisive role shaping policy for a party that’s still waiting on his guidance as key health care subsidies expire, lawmakers disagree over whether to pursue another large party-line bill, and Congress splits over air safety. Instead, he’s leaning into personal vitriol toward a dead Hollywood icon as his White House defends chief of staff Susie Wiles and Vice President JD Vance revives Trump’s claim that the US economy is “A++++.”

The contrast between Congress’ policy challenges and Trump’s focus on Reiner angered some Republicans on the Hill; it puzzled others.

“There’s only so much any human being can handle at one time. And when the president says some of the stuff that he says, it’s time-consuming. And it distracts from his work and his agenda, and it distracts from our work,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Semafor. “We need his input right now on a lot of things.”

A new source of distraction arrived Tuesday when Vanity Fair quoted Wiles saying Trump has “an alcoholic’s personality” and Vance as “a conspiracy theorist,” among other shockingly forthright views. She recalled “a huge disagreement” over Trump’s tariffs and labeled them “more painful than I expected” — both real blows to an administration that’s spent months projecting confidence in its trade agenda.

Wiles dismissed the article as “a disingenuously framed hit piece,” and other administration officials and allies followed suit.

But the moment recalled Trump’s first term, when he churned through senior staff more regularly and his unplanned moves overwhelmed Republican leaders. Senate Majority Leader John Thune even channeled the sphinx-like Mitch McConnell when Semafor asked about Wiles and Trump’s Reiner attacks: “I guess I don’t have an observation about that.”

Two more throwbacks to late 2017: Republicans are still nowhere on health care as they start to fear what the midterms could bring. One person close to the White House sent Semafor polling from a House district that Trump won handily last year, showing his weakness on the economy. This person said a major economic bill could turn the party’s fortunes but that if the “election was today, we’d be cooked.”

That’s a sentiment others close to the administration are beginning to privately concede, too.

One senior House Republican aide said of policies like the tariffs: “Chaos is killing investment.”

“The president could stop it tomorrow; everyone is begging him to,” the aide added. “But he won’t.”

The Labor Department said Tuesday that the unemployment rate hit a four-year high last month — but the labor force participation rate also ticked up. Other positive signs include rising consumer sentiment and a resilient stock market.

At the same time, the Commerce Department said Tuesday that retail sales were little changed, a sign tariffs may be prompting consumers to downshift their spending amid Trump’s tariffs.