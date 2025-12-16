Tiffany lamp coveted by Steve Jobs sells for $4.4 million

A Tiffany lamp crafted by the studio’s stained-glass maestro topped auction records.

The patinated bronze floor lamp featuring magnolias — perhaps the ultimate Tiffany motif, and a specialty of its star designer, Agnes Northrop — sold for $4.4 million at Sotheby’s in New York last week, setting a new record for the luxury design house’s lamps. Representing the best of Gilded Age craftsmanship, the lamps have been coveted for a century, Artnet News observed: A young Steve Jobs kept one in his famously spare California apartment, and other examples have gone viral on TikTok.

That enduring appeal has shown up at auction: A Northrop-designed Tiffany window pulled down a record-breaking $12.4 million last year.