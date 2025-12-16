Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Oil plunges to four-year low on Ukraine peace talks

Dec 16, 2025, 5:29pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Todd Korol/Reuters

US crude oil prices fell below $55 per barrel on Tuesday, the lowest level since early 2021, over expectations of a surplus and optimism around Ukraine peace talks.

OPEC+ members have ramped up production this year, spurring fears of a “super glut.” And while peace in Ukraine likely remains a ways off, some traders are pricing in lower geopolitical risk. A Rystad Energy analyst noted that an end to the conflict could bring millions of barrels of Russian oil back to the market.

Prices might have been dragged down further but for disruptions to Venezuela’s oil exports after the US seized a tanker in the Caribbean: Oil has played a central role in Washington’s pressure campaign against Caracas.

J.D. Capelouto
AD