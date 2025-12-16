Events Email Briefings
Gulf tourism bets on rugged, screen-free luxury

Dec 16, 2025, 7:43am EST
Parvara, a resort in the Jabal Al Hamri mountains of Fujairah, UAE.
Courtesy of Parvara

For travelers unmoved by the glitz of palace hotels in capital cities, Gulf hoteliers are offering up something new.

Parvara, a mountain retreat in the northern emirate of Fujairah, opened in late November and offers screen-free stays built around fixed itineraries. Guests stay in stone pavilions and choose a theme like a digital detox or a solo stay, with firelit dinners and stargazing.

The property is part of a broader tourism push in the Gulf where stripped-back, rugged luxury is increasingly part of the region’s brand. Oman’s Anantara Al Jabal Akhdar resort sits high above a canyon two hours from Muscat. In Saudi Arabia, places like Habitas and Banyan Tree in AlUla, home to UNESCO World Heritage Sites, show another side to the Gulf, and for around $1,000 a night, you, too, can book off the beaten path.

Manal Albarakati
