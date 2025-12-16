Attempt to tie Trump’s hands could doom permitting overhaul

Debate over permitting reform in the US used to hinge on the contest between renewables and fossil fuels; previous bills have often failed because of lawmakers’ inability to convince both sides of the aisle that cutting red tape for one technology won’t unduly help or hinder another.

In the Trump administration, the battle lines have shifted. Fossils vs. renewables is still an important point of contention, but what the SPEED Act reveals is a new split over executive power, with some Republicans willing to torpedo legislation that would tie Trump’s hands at all, even if doing so would also tie the hands of a future Democratic president to interfere against fossil fuel projects.

The SPEED Act’s main target is on environmental impact reviews conducted under the National Environmental Policy Act, imposing limits on when such reviews are required and how they can be challenged in court. But the bill’s best feature is also its most controversial, said Brandon Tuck, an environment-focused partner at the law firm Vinson & Elkins. The bill would prevent federal agencies from withdrawing previously issued permits for energy projects unless officials can demonstrate “specific, immediate, substantial, and proximate harm to life, property, national security, or defense,” from factors that weren’t already considered in the permitting process.

“That’s where I find the biggest practical impact for high-profile projects, which are most vulnerable to the shifting political winds,” Tuck said. “I see this language to be extremely helpful in increasing the confidence of investors and developers.”

In a letter to Westerman this month, a group of 30 House Democrats made clear that retaining “permit certainty” provisions is a prerequisite for their vote. The question is whether a debate of this issue, even if amendments to kill it aren’t adopted, will be enough to mollify enough Freedom Caucus members for the bill to pass — or if SPEED will be the latest permitting effort to crash and burn.