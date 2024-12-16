The global AI race is increasingly multipolar

The global artificial intelligence rivalry centers around the US and China, but ”middle powers″ are reshaping the geopolitics of AI, Boston Consulting Group argued.

The European Union, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE all have their own “distinct strengths,” analysts wrote in a recently published analysis: The EU has talent and a startup ecosystem, the Asian nations are crucial for hardware and have concentrated tech ecosystems, and the Gulf powers benefit from huge pools of capital and cheap energy.

AD

“Relying solely on... companies in the US or China could pose serious challenges… A more multipolar supply of GenAI increases complexity, [but] it would also create critical optionality.”