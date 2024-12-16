The EU’s two biggest economies are grappling with political uncertainty

The European Union’s heavyweights France and Germany are grappling with political challenges, with the former hit by a credit ratings downgrade and the latter a government confidence vote.

French leaders have struggled to pass a budget in the face of far-right opposition, with a third prime minister in a year picking up the pieces from President Emmanuel Macron’s summer snap elections that saw centrist and moderate parties lose huge support.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, meanwhile, lost a confidence vote Monday, paving the way for February elections that will likely see him ousted from power. The verdicts on his rule so far have not been pretty: “It wasn’t all bad,” was the best Die Zeit could come up with.