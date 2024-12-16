Russia aims to ‘win the war in Ukraine’ in 2025, top official says

Russia will prioritize gaining control over the Ukrainian territory it annexed in 2022 but has remained under Kyiv, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said Monday.

The agenda for 2025 will be “to ensure victory” in the war in Ukraine, Belousov said at a meeting of Russia’s defense ministry board, adding that Ukraine still controls parts of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Russia will also ramp up its domestic defense to prepare for “a possible military conflict with NATO in Europe in the next decade,” he said.

Speaking at the same meeting, President Vladimir Putin said Russia has the “strategic initiative” on the battlefield in Ukraine, and that the West is pushing Russia toward “the red line.”

“Moscow cannot help but respond,” he warned.