McConnell warns Trump against isolationism in new essay

Outgoing Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell made a forceful case for US military support for Ukraine in a new essay that urged President-elect Donald Trump to reject the “myopic” views of some of his allies.

“Standing up to China will require Trump to reject the myopic advice that he prioritize that challenge by abandoning Ukraine,” McConnell wrote in Foreign Affairs.

A Russian victory would not only force the US to increase military commitments in Europe, he argued, “it would also compound the threats from China, Iran, and North Korea.”

The piece is a shot at Ukraine aid opponents like incoming US Vice President JD Vance, as well as what McConnell terms the overall “right-wing flirtation with isolation and decline.”

McConnell, who plans to use his post-leadership tenure to champion a more muscular US foreign policy, also calls for a big defense spending hike.