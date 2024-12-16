London Review of Substacks: Winter gardens, sherry, medical breakthroughs

A garden in winter

“I love December,” writes the English painter Deborah Vass. “There is a quality of light that only exists in the days leading to the Winter Solstice.” In her newsletter, Still Sketching, Vass discusses paintings that catch her attention: This time, Winter Garden by Evelyn Dunbar, an image of the artist’s family home seen through the leafless trees and bare vegetable patches of the garden on a grey December day. “Garden paintings in art rarely show gardens out of season,” notes Vass. “More often they celebrate burgeoning midsummer, but here we see the bones of the garden.”

Vass, a gardener herself, notes that the work “is also about those moments before dusk slips into dark, when the gardener retreats inside after a hard day’s digging, to warm against the chill.” Dunbar, who was little known in her lifetime but has been rediscovered, spent eight years on the painting, likely because the hours of good light are so short in December. The garden is no more, “buried beneath concrete and a housing estate,” but is preserved in Dunbar’s “wonderful drawings and paintings.”

Sherry trifles

Sherry, the sweetened fortified wine, is originally Spanish, vino de Xeres. But it has for centuries been associated with Britain, and in particular with British grannies, because Britain has traditionally had a sweet tooth when it comes to wine. “Since Shakespeare’s times wines shipped to Britain have been sweetened and fortified,” the drinks writer Henry Jeffreys notes. He quotes a Victorian wine merchant who said he always sweetened any dry wine destined for England, “because I know that if I sent the wine in its natural state I should be certain to have it returned.”

And as long as that has been true, “there have been sherry hipsters complaining that they weren’t authentic,” among them Charles Dickens: Sherry is “among the most-maligned styles of wine.” But, Jeffreys writes in his newsletter Drinking Culture, the fact remains that a nice sweet sherry is delicious, especially during a cold British Christmas: “Not only does it taste good but it warms you up and it goes brilliantly with all kinds of Christmassy things… When the temperature is dropping and your wood fire is struggling to heat your draughty Victorian house, then it’s time to reach for the sweet sherry.”

A year to remember

Not everyone will remember 2024 with fondness, so perhaps it’s worth looking back at some of the unmistakably good things that happened. The science writer Saloni Dattani, on her Substack Scientific Discovery, highlights five medical breakthroughs of the year. Among them: Lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV drug which only needs injecting twice a year. Existing HIV treatments are very effective, but require daily pills, and that’s difficult in sub-Saharan Africa, the most-affected region, where supplies can be short.

The others: Omalizumab reduces allergic reactions to food, and was approved by US regulators this year. Around 150 people die from food allergies annually in the US alone. Xanomeline-trospium successfully reduces the symptoms of schizophrenia, without the grim and debilitating side-effects of other antipsychotics. Tirzepatide, the latest weight-loss drug, is more effective than Wegovy, and could help millions battle obesity. And osimertinib extended the life of people with advanced lung cancer by almost three years. These aren’t one-offs, says Dattani: “They’re a few striking examples in a continuing stream of medical innovation,” part of why we live longer than ever before.