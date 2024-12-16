Japan’s SoftBank to invest $100 billion in US projects

Japanese tech giant SoftBank will invest $100 billion in US projects over the next four years, the firm’s CEO announced together with President-elect Donald Trump on Monday.

SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son said the money will mostly go toward artificial intelligence and create at least 100,000 jobs.

New and incoming US presidents often make such announcements with large companies to project growth and economic strength, but they have a mixed record: Taiwan-based Foxconn promised in 2017 to build a $10 billion complex in Wisconsin, but the plans were largely abandoned.

For SoftBank, a US push would bolster its global AI ambitions: The company is also pumping funds into the Latin American’s AI scene, Semafor reported.