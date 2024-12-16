India-Russia energy deal underscores Modi’s multiforeign policy

India’s move to strengthen its energy ties with Russia underscored New Delhi’s balancing act between trading with Moscow and maintaining friendly relations with Washington.

A major Indian refiner last week signed what Reuters described as the biggest-ever energy deal between the two countries, while The Indian Express noted a new maritime route opened this year was helping bolster bilateral trade. India has also awarded a contract to a St. Petersburg firm to build new long-distance passenger train carriages.

Western officials have voiced frustration toward New Delhi’s dealings with Moscow despite opprobrium over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. India counters that it enforces international sanctions but remains reliant on Russia for military goods, and that such trade also puts a check on Beijing’s influence.