Argentina’s Milei to attend Trump inauguration

Argentine President Javier Milei will attend US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, Milei’s office confirmed with local media Sunday.

Milei’s attendance is a break with tradition, as world leaders typically skip US presidential inaugurations with foreign diplomats attending in their stead.

According to Argentine newspaper La Nación, Milei — a staunch Trump supporter who attended the president-elect’s Mar-A-Lago victory party after the November election — was initially hesitant, but decided to accept after Trump personally called him.

AD

CNN reported that Trump has also invited Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele, although it is unclear whether they will attend.