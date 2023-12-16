Republican House member poses arm-in-arm with Pinochet-defending Chilean politician

During a recent trip to Buenos Aires for the inauguration of Argentina’s new president, Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Fla. appeared in a photo with a popular Chilean politician known as a defender of Augusto Pinochet’s brutal dictatorship.

In the photo, a smiling Salazar stands alongside José Antonio Kast, the leader of Chile’s hard-right Republican Party. Kast, a socially conservative Catholic who has often been compared to Brazil’s former leader Jair Bolsonaro, won the first round of his country’s 2021 presidential election before losing a runoff.

The pair are also accompanied by three other men in the picture. To her right is Eduardo Verástegui, a conservative activist mounting a longshot bid for the Mexican presidency in which he has vowed to end abortion access. He also co-produced “Sound of Freedom,” the box-office hit on child trafficking championed by conservatives.

“With friends of liberty and democracy during the inauguration of President Javier Milei,” Salazar wrote on social media platform X. “God bless Argentina!”

Salazar, a former TV journalist, told an Argentine newspaper that she had accepted “with much pleasure” an invite to attend Milei’s Dec. 10 inauguration. Semafor previously reported the Florida Republican traveled with two other House GOP lawmakers for the ceremony.

Salazar’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The photo comes after Salazar lauded Argentina for having “one race” in a video endorsement of Milei last month, NBC News reported, an apparent reference to the fact that most of the country descends from white European immigrants.

She said Argentina was a country that “had everything. It has soy, it has meat, it has minerals, it has land, it has water, and it has only one culture, only one religion and only one race, completely homogenous.”

On Thursday, Milei’s government authorized a sweeping security crackdown in anticipation of street demonstrations against his “shock therapy” austerity measures meant to stabilize the Argentine economy.