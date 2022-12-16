TSA says it’s 'years away' from scrapping 100ml liquid limit rule at airports

The UK changes are set to come after the government mandated that major airports within the country install Computed Tomography (CT) scanning -- similar technology used by physicians that uses X-rays to take 3D images that can be viewed and rotated 360 degrees.

The government has set a deadline of June 2024 for UK airports to install the technology, but in the meantime, passengers will still have to abide by the 100ml liquid rule at airports that don't have it, the BBC reported.

The imaging allows for security agents to detect explosives in electronics and liquids, and the ultimate goal with this technology is for passengers to not have to remove these components from their carry-on bags at security checks.