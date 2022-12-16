EU warns Musk about Twitter sanctions after journalist suspensions

In her tweet, Jourova mentioned two pieces of legislation: The Digital Services Act and the Media Freedom Act.

The Digital Services Act, which was passed but has not taken full effect yet, sets up "accountability of online platforms regarding illegal and harmful content," according to the European Commission.

Although the law does not specifically mention the role of journalists, it does include better safeguards for users’ right to freedom of expression, according to Reporters Without Borders. Platforms are required to disclose all their content moderation practices and must notify users about why their account was suspended or their post restricted.

Companies that violate the bill could face fines of up to 6% of their total worldwide turnover and a potential EU-wide ban.

The Media Freedom Act is a bill that proposes new regulations to protect media impartiality and independence. Provisions order transparency about the operations of a newsroom but also include protection for the media and journalists against unjustified content removal, according to the Commission. The bill must still pass the European Parliament.