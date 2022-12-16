Brittney Griner says she will return to the WNBA in first statement after release

In her first public statement since being released from Russia in a prisoner swap, American basketball star Brittney Griner said it feels "so good to be home" and that the last 10 months have been "a battle at every turn."

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, also announced that she plans to return to the WNBA and play for the Phoenix Mercury in the upcoming season.

"I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help," Griner posted on Instagram.