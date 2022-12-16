Biden launches 'China House' to compete with Beijing's global influence

China House will replace the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs' China desk at the department, according to the State Department. The initiative requires no new funding.

The goal of China House is to circumvent bureaucratic hurdles and allow key government officials like those in tech and economics to assists in the policymaking process and more easily share data and analysis with one another.

"The Secretary and Department leadership are committed to ensuring we have the talent, tools, and resources to successfully execute U.S. policy and strategy towards the PRC as the most complex and consequential geopolitical challenge we face," the State Department said.