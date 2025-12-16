White House ramps up economic sales pitch

The White House will continue its economy-focused travel on Tuesday, with Vice President JD Vance appearing in Pennsylvania to talk about “Trump’s economic success” as polling shows voters increasingly sour on the president’s handling of the issue.

President Donald Trump, who also traveled to Pennsylvania last week, is slated to stop in North Carolina on Friday. Officials will have more clarity by then: The Labor Department is slated to release employment data for November and part of October this morning, then November inflation data on Thursday.

Still, economists caution the numbers may not be as reliable as usual thanks to the lingering effects of the government shutdown. One example: The Department of Labor will not calculate an October unemployment rate because it was unable to conduct the necessary survey while shuttered.

Shutdown aside, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently warned the government could be dramatically overestimating recent hiring.






