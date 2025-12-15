Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

West Africa eyes cheaper air travel with planned tax scrap

Dec 15, 2025, 8:53am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A commercial plane is parked at the airport in Lagos.
Sodiq Adelakun/Reuters

West Africa’s regional bloc Ecowas is abolishing air transport taxes across the region from Jan. 1 in a move that promises cheaper flights and a vital economic boost.

A chart showing Ecowas air travel taxes.

West Africa has some of the highest air travel costs on the continent and the bloc hopes the decision will stimulate trade, tourism, and connectivity. The current taxes “suppress demand rather than support growth,” the Ecowas Commission’s transport director told journalists in Abuja last week. “If you want to buy goods from Lagos to Dakar, for instance, a trader will not pay less than about 3,000 dollars in tickets, and a lot of that is taxes.” Business Insider Africa described the move as one of the bloc’s most significant transport reforms in recent years.

Preeti Jha
AD