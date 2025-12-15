US may deport Chinese citizen-journalist

A Chinese citizen-journalist who fled to the US after reporting on alleged ethnic cleansing of China’s Muslim Uyghur minority may be deported after being detained by immigration authorities. Heng Guan went to the US in 2021 after posting videos apparently confirming Western media reports of huge prison camps in Xinjiang. He was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and faces a hearing on Monday that could see him deported, perhaps to China, where he is likely to face a very long prison sentence, activists warned. BuzzFeed reported on the camps in 2020, revealing that they contained hundreds of buildings and could house tens of thousands of people. Beijing denies the accusations.