US ends protections for Ethiopians as part of immigration crackdown

The Trump administration is ending temporary legal status for Ethiopian citizens in the US as part of its ongoing crackdown on immigration. “Conditions in Ethiopia no longer pose a serious threat to the personal safety of returning Ethiopian nationals,” the Homeland Security secretary said in a statement, urging anyone in the US under the Temporary Protected Status designation to leave the country within 60 days, or face potential arrest and deportation.

Around 5,000 Ethiopian immigrants have been granted TPS designation since it was initiated in December 2022 due to armed conflict in multiple parts of the country. The new rule is triggering panic among those that have resettled in the US, CBS News reported, with community leaders disagreeing with the White House and questioning the time frame. The current US State Department advisory for Ethiopia urges people to reconsider travel to the country “due to sporadic violent conflict, civil unrest, crime, communications disruptions, terrorism and kidnapping in border areas.”