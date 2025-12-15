Events Email Briefings
Trump’s war on public media, with PBS CEO Paula Kerger

Ben Smith and Max Tani
Dec 15, 2025, 2:51pm EST
Media
The Scene

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Paula Kerger, the chief executive of America’s public broadcaster, joins Mixed Signals at a moment when public broadcasting is facing its most existential threat in decades.

Max and Ben ask her about the political onslaught from the Trump administration and Congress, and what losing federal support will mean for hundreds of local stations. Kerger makes the case for kids’ programming, and spars with Ben about the relevance of broadcast television in the first place.

