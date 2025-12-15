The ‘Mona Lisa of UFO paintings’ goes on display

A new art exhibition in New York explores the enduring relevance of unexplained phenomena to the modern human experience.

Featuring three dozen works by artists including René Magritte and Isa Genzken, Voice of Space taps into visualizations of unidentified flying objects as a means of exploring how, despite contemporary societies’ technological advances, paranormal phenomena still have the capacity to “challenge or expand our beliefs about humanity’s place” in the universe, the gallery wrote.

Magritte’s eponymous painting, in particular, is “the Mona Lisa” of UFO art, the curator told Artnet News — which, like lots of surreal UFO works, is relevant to “transhistorical human experience, belief systems, cybernetics, and AI … It’s an attempt to map where we are in the world.”