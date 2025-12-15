Exclusive / Tanzania seeks US lobbyist to quell criticism over post-election violence

The Tanzanian government is on the hunt for a Washington lobbyist to help “shape its narrative” on Capitol Hill and beyond as the East African nation reels from post-election violence that has spawned its biggest political crisis in decades, according to two people familiar with its plans. Hundreds of people protesting against the electoral process have been killed or detained by security forces since the Oct. 29 elections, the UN reported.

On Dec. 4, the US State Department said it was reviewing its relationship with Tanzania, claiming concerns over “religious freedom, free speech, obstacles to US investment and violence against civilians.”

The Tanzanian government’s request for proposals from lobbyists has been circulating around Washington over the last week as the government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan seeks support to bolster its existing relationships on the Hill with a special focus on deploying media expertise as it tries to counter reports of repression and claims of religious oppression, which it has disputed.