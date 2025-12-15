More Americans using AI at work, poll finds

The number of Americans using artificial intelligence in their jobs is on the rise.

The share of US employees who said they used AI at work at least “a few times a year” rose to 45% from 40% between the second and third quarters of this year, according to polling from Gallup taken in August. Those who reported using AI frequently rose from to 23% from 19% during the same period.

Chatbots and virtual assistants were overwhelmingly the top AI tools used by US workers, per the study, and while majorities working in technology, finance, and professional services said they used AI at least a few times a year, that number shrinks for frontline workers.

It’s the latest signal of AI’s prevalence in the workforce, which faces likely disruption as employers turn to the technology.