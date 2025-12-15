Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Kenya to sell $1.6B in assets to plug foreign aid gaps

Dec 15, 2025, 8:17am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A road under construction in Nairobi in 2017. Goran Tomasevic/Reuters.

Kenya said it would sell almost $1.6 billion in state assets in order to plug a widening infrastructure investment gap.

Nairobi will offload its stake in telecom giant Safaricom, marking Kenya’s biggest-ever sale of government property as it looks to fund an infrastructure program due to be unveiled this week.

A chart showing global infrastructure investment forecasts by 2040.

The divisive sale comes as several African nations face a funding crisis instigated by Western nations’ sudden aid reductions this year: Kenya received almost 2.5% of its national income from foreign assistance before the cuts.

A recent analysis by consulting firm McKinsey showed that of the $106 trillion forecast to be spent on infrastructure globally by 2040, less than 5% will be invested in Africa.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD