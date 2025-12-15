Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Hong Kong activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai convicted

Dec 15, 2025, 8:29am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Jimmy Lai in 2021. Tyrone Siu/Reuters.

A Hong Kong court found democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai guilty of colluding with foreign forces to undermine national security, the latest sign of the city’s shrinking tolerance for dissent.

The court said Lai had used his now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper to lobby foreign governments to impose sanctions on China during Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy protests. He faces life in prison.

A chart showing Hong Kong’s freedom of expression index scores

Lai’s arrest poses a critical test for US President Donald Trump, who said freeing him would be “easy.

A biographer of Lai’s argued that Trump should make the case that liberating him “would yield tangible benefits for Beijing” as China looks to reassert Hong Kong’s place as a global financial capital.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD