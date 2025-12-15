Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Hardline conservative Kast wins Chilean election

Dec 15, 2025, 8:07am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
José Antonio Kast.
Juan Gonzalez/Reuters

Hardline conservative José Antonio Kast won a landslide victory in presidential elections in Chile, the latest Latin American nation to shift rightward after a period of leftist rule.

Kast — who will be Chile’s most right-wing president since the fall of dictator Augusto Pinochet in 1990 — has vowed to deport all undocumented migrants, including thousands of Venezuelans who have flocked to Chile to escape economic freefall and political repression back home.

Kast has also promised to crack down on crime after murder rates more than doubled in the last decade.

A rare symbol of stability in Latin America, Chile joins Argentina, Bolivia, and Ecuador as voters chafe at slowing economic growth and rising crime rates.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD