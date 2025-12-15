Population figures in East Asia underscored the scale of the demographic challenge across the rich world. Taiwan said its population fell for the 23rd straight month, and if trends continue, every 100 South Koreans will have just six great-grandchildren between them, Works in Progress reported.

East Asia has seen births fall most and the issues are partly specific — South Koreans spend heavily on education, and only the wealthy can afford to do so for more than one child. But Europe’s fertility is also declining, with the continent expecting a sustained population fall for the first time since the 14th century. The global toy market, although growing, is increasingly reliant on sales to adults, hence the rise in $850 Lego sets.