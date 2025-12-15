Events Email Briefings
East Asia’s population decline underscores global challenges

Dec 15, 2025, 8:25am EST
Yukiko Namekata, a resident at an elderly care facility run by Zenkoukai, and her caretaker follow the movement of a miniature humanoid robot PALRO at the facility in Tokyo, Japan.
Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Population figures in East Asia underscored the scale of the demographic challenge across the rich world. Taiwan said its population fell for the 23rd straight month, and if trends continue, every 100 South Koreans will have just six great-grandchildren between them, Works in Progress reported.

A chart showing the median age for China, Japan, Taiwan, and the world.

East Asia has seen births fall most and the issues are partly specific — South Koreans spend heavily on education, and only the wealthy can afford to do so for more than one child. But Europe’s fertility is also declining, with the continent expecting a sustained population fall for the first time since the 14th century. The global toy market, although growing, is increasingly reliant on sales to adults, hence the rise in $850 Lego sets.

Tom Chivers
