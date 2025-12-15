Events Email Briefings
David Remnick on 100 years of the New Yorker, Netflix, & meeting Trump

Ben Smith and Max Tani
Dec 15, 2025, 2:51pm EST
Media
The Scene

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

The New Yorker’s longtime editor-in-chief David Remnick joins Mixed Signals for a candid conversation about a new Netflix documentary about the magazine, and the New Yorker’s past, present, and uncertain future.

Max and Ben ask Remnick how a century-old institution adapts to the digital age, and about what he’s learned from nearly three decades on the job. Remnick also reflects on magazine subscriptions models, Max’s reporting about who should take his job , and why he’s grateful he never joined Twitter.

Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

For more from Think with Google, check out ThinkwithGoogle.com.

Find us on X: @semaforben, @maxwelltani

If you have a tip or a comment, please email us mixedsignals@semafor.com

Follow Mixed Signals from Semafor Media

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Other Platforms