David Remnick on 100 years of the New Yorker, Netflix, & meeting Trump

The New Yorker’s longtime editor-in-chief David Remnick joins Mixed Signals for a candid conversation about a new Netflix documentary about the magazine, and the New Yorker’s past, present, and uncertain future.

Max and Ben ask Remnick how a century-old institution adapts to the digital age, and about what he’s learned from nearly three decades on the job. Remnick also reflects on magazine subscriptions models, Max’s reporting about who should take his job , and why he’s grateful he never joined Twitter.

