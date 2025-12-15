Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Weak data sparks fears over state of Chinese economy

Dec 15, 2025, 7:53am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A Chinese national flag flies at a port in Beihai, Guangxi autonomous region.
Stringer/Reuters

New data intensified economists’ — and even authorities’ — concerns over China’s prospects. Consumption, industrial production, and investment figures all fell short of analysts’ expectations, while one of the country’s biggest property developers sought again today to win investor backing to restructure its bond payments in order to avoid default.

A chart comparing private consumption as a share of GDP for several countries.

The world’s second-biggest economy faces challenges ranging from the threat of chronic deflation, a flailing real estate sector, and languid growth overall, with Communist Party officials acknowledging at a major economic policy gathering last week that they would seek to increase investment spending next year. “Beijing wants to stabilize the economy… by providing support, not stimulus,” analysts at the research firm Trivium wrote.

Prashant Rao
AD