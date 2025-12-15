Events Email Briefings
Intelligence for the New World Economy

Countries scramble to finalize free trade deals

Dec 15, 2025, 5:44pm EST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacts next to Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, during a family photo op, on the first day of the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa
Yves Herman/Reuters

Many of the world’s biggest economies are scrambling to finalize long-awaited free trade deals.

China’s foreign minister urged Gulf countries Monday to seal an agreement after decades of negotiations. EU leaders this week are also hoping to close the landmark Mercosur pact with several South American countries that has been 25 years in the making, but member states are divided on whether to sign off. At the same time, Brussels is racing to strike a deal with India after a challenging, yearslong effort.

The end-of-year hustle reflects US President Donald Trump’s upending of the global trade landscape, and the desire in Europe to diversify partnerships and “open markets abroad… all against a tightening geopolitical clock,” Euractiv wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
