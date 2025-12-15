Congressional Republicans recoil after Indiana redistricting rebuke

Republicans are frantically searching for more ways to keep the House next Congress after Indiana legislators decided not to redraw their state’s congressional districts.

The decision could deter parallel pushes in other states.

“There will be a lot of primaries” against Indiana lawmakers who voted “no,” Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., warned on Fox News. “It’s not about Donald Trump; it’s about the country, it’s about keeping the Republican majority in the House of Representatives.”

The president made similar comments earlier in the weekend.

Expect Indiana’s decision to hang over the chamber this week as vulnerable Republicans make the case for extending enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, warning of a loss of more seats in the midterms. GOP leaders have promised them a vote on their health care proposal as an amendment to a narrow package of other changes.

Meanwhile, Trump isn’t even sure his economic policies — like the sweeping tax bill — will help Republicans hold the House, he told The Wall Street Journal.