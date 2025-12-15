Chinese pandas to leave Japan amid diplomatic row

There will be no pandas in Japan for the first time since 1972, with the last pair set to return to China in February.

Beijing has used pandas as a tool of diplomacy since the 7th century; leases of the charismatic if sex-shy bears to friendly nations often coincide with trade deals or other agreements.

The Japan-based pandas, Ri Ri and Shin Shin, were born in Tokyo, but remain the property of China.

The two countries had made positive noises about continuing the loan, but tensions between them have increased since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Japan could help defend Taiwan from any Chinese aggression, and whether coincidentally or not, the pandas appear to be on their way to China.