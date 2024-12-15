Events Newsletters
It’s an American ‘pastime’ to freak out over suspected drone sightings, experts say

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Dec 15, 2024, 2:18pm EST
North America
A drone.
Reuters/Steve Marcus/File Photo
Title icon

The News

Suspected drone sightings over Northeast US states have set off feverish speculation on and offline as to their origins.

The sightings, which began in mid-November and have even shut down at least one airport, are under police investigation, although some top US officials said many of the reported “drones” are actually manned aircraft.

A combination of vague official statements, and sightings near sensitive sites, have only fed the theorizing.

“It’s a famous and popular pastime of Americans to panic and make political hay out of things they don’t understand,” a security researcher told Wired.

Indeed, mass panics over unidentified flying objects in the sky “have been happening since the time of the Ancient Greeks,” another expert told 404 Media.

