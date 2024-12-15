Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

South Korean president impeached, court to decide his fate

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Updated Dec 15, 2024, 12:20pm EST
East Asia
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers an address to the nation.
The Presidential Office/Handout via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

South Korea’s parliament impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol amid a spiraling political crisis.

Yoon was suspended from office while a court deliberates whether to remove him permanently.

Yoon, a conservative whose brief Dec. 4 declaration of martial law sparked the current turmoil, has been dogged by scandal throughout his two years in office, including allegations that his wife took illegal gifts.

His martial law debacle was driven by “a deep disdain for the political process and a flagrant disregard for core democratic norms,” The Korea Herald noted, but it also reflected deeper institutional problems: Polarized politicians are increasingly likely to resort to legal tactics instead of bipartisanship.

AD
AD