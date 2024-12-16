Republicans see agriculture and abortion, not vaccines, as top Kennedy concerns

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine skepticism is getting outsized attention in his bid to become Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services secretary — but his views on agriculture and abortion are shaping up as the bigger concerns in the Republican Senate.

As Kennedy arrives on Capitol Hill this week for crucial private meetings with senators, Republicans are preparing to press him on his antipathy toward industrialized agriculture and his more liberal abortion stance. While GOP senators are willing to give him a chance to explain himself, Kennedy allies inside Trump’s network and Senate Republicans are already identifying abortion and agriculture as the biggest potential weak spots.

Kennedy has likened hog farms to a terrorist threat and pummelled subsidies for seed oils, both of which are big products in Midwest and Plains states. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he’s already hearing from farm groups back home that are concerned about Kennedy.

“He’s made some statements about pigs and about GMO corn and soybeans. I can’t believe that he’s going to have a problem with that. But if he does, he has a problem with me,” Grassley told Semafor, predicting that “when he gets a chance to clarify it, he’s not going to come out anti-agriculture.”

Kennedy’s confirmation may prove the ultimate test of Trump’s sway over the Hill GOP. Matt Gaetz bowed out as the attorney general pick while facing major ethics problems, but Kennedy could prove a more substantively challenging vote for Republican senators: He’s a former Democrat with environmental and abortion views that fit that party better than the GOP.

Republicans generally feel little loyalty to someone who has criticized them so recently. They do, however, feel loyalty to Trump that could extend to Kennedy.

A transition spokesperson said the “immensely prepared” Kennedy will meet this week with 25 GOP senators, including moderate Sen. Lisa Murkowski, GOP leaders and key committee chairs.



When it comes to agriculture, Kennedy’s focus on weaning the US off ultraprocessed food is gaining currency in both parties, but farm-state Republicans said in interviews that he cannot afford to browbeat Big Agriculture.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., praised Kennedy’s “push toward more nutritious food” and his “ideas about regenerative agriculture, fewer pesticides,” but warned against imposing “any type of mandate” on farm states that feed consumers in huge numbers.

And Kennedy will face scrutiny of his past support for abortion rights in a GOP conference dominated by anti-abortion senators. Anti-abortion activists quickly raised concerns after Trump tapped him, with former Vice President Mike Pence calling on Senate Republicans to reject the nomination.

Inside Trump’s orbit, there’s already some fretting that anti-abortion pressure may end up decisive. With Roe vs. Wade already overturned, activists have at times fallen out of step with Trump — and according to one Kennedy ally in Trump’s orbit, they’re “telling senators that they will mobilize their membership” against Republicans who back Kennedy ahead of the midterms.

It’s not clear whether Kennedy has developed an answer that will satisfy those qualms.

“The pro-life leaders … have nothing to lose by lobbying against Kennedy,” the Kennedy ally told Semafor. “They can’t be talked off the ledge.”

A second person close to Kennedy downplayed the potential downside of the nominee’s abortion stance, telling Semafor that the issue wasn’t central during his presidential run and that he plans to follow Trump’s lead. (Trump signaled he’d leave abortion to the states during the later part of his campaign.).



