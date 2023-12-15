Inside the hottest event for recruiting AI talent

Chinese tech companies and Wall Street trading firms were among the most prominent participants at the hottest annual machine learning conference this week, when more than 10,000 of the world’s top artificial intelligence researchers gathered in New Orleans.

Their presence shows how intense the competition for AI talent has become, with many PhD students making the trip specifically in the hopes of landing a job at a place like Google or OpenAI, where they could potentially earn upwards of $500,000 a year.

Several attendees at the Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems, or NeurIPS, told Semafor they arrived in Louisiana knowing their skills were more in demand than ever, thanks to ChatGPT and the broader frenzy over generative AI tools. The chatbot and its competitors have proven that open-ended machine learning research can lead to lucrative breakthroughs, giving companies a compelling reason to pour more resources into it.

That’s one reason why Chinese tech companies were so visible at the event, despite growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the development of advanced technology, especially artificial intelligence. Ant Group, an Alibaba subsidiary responsible for the payment platform Alipay, had a large booth advertising its latest tech, though the word “China” didn’t appear anywhere.

A recruiter from Tencent hung up flyers around the conference advertising jobs working on “fundamental AI techniques” that would be applied to video games. The ads were written in both English and Mandarin, and instructed interested applicants to reach out on WeChat. Newer Chinese companies were there too, including Zhipu, a startup working on large language models that has raised over $340 million this year.

Tech firms like Amazon and TikTok, which one California professor said both pay among the highest starting salaries to newly minted PhDs, competed for talent with another industry: finance. Trading shops like Citadel had big booths at NeurIPS too, where they pitched AI researchers on using their skills to conduct market research. Jane Street Capital boasted that new employees would be helping to “keep financial markets transparent and efficient.” (Not to mention making enormous profits.)