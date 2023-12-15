A celebrity sprinter’s domestic abuse case sparks online furor in China

A domestic abuse arrest in China has sparked a national debate about victims’ rights.

Police detained celebrity sprinter Zhang Peimeng over allegations that he physically abused his ex-wife and mother-in-law in 2020, multiple state outlets confirmed Thursday. The news sparked a social media uproar with users furious that it took more than three years for Zhang to face punishment after courts granted him multiple appeals to delay detention.

“It took three years,” wrote one Weibo user. “That just indulges men and does nothing to protect women.”