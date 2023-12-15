China’s young people still don’t want to have kids

Nearly a fifth of China’s population is older than 60, according to new data from the country’s Ministry of Civil Affairs which highlights a growing demographic crisis.

After more than 30 years of its notorious one-child policy, the Chinese government began relaxing laws in 2016, and now allows families to have three children – but does not punish those who have more.

Beijing has attempted to counter its rapidly graying population with policies that promote childbirth – but a record low birthrate points to a strong reluctance among young people – especially women – to heed the call.



