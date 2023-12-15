Brazil moves to tackle a homeless population that has soared in the past decade

Brazil has pledged a series of sweeping measures to help a homeless population that has soared tenfold over the past ten years, amid a biting economic downturn and the global pandemic.

More than 220,000 Brazilians live on the streets, up from 22,000 in 2013, government statistics show – although NGOs have said the real figure could be as high as 1.2 million.

The Visible Streets plan, launched by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva this week, will see eleven government ministries work together, with initiatives ranging from health and work to food security and tackling “institutional violence”.

It comes after the country’s Federal Supreme Court made a move to decriminalize homelessness, ruling in August that local governments cannot forcibly remove homeless people from the streets.



