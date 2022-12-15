Poland’s police chief hospitalized after incident involving gift from Ukrainian officials

The Polish interior ministry did not disclose details on what the gift was and how the explosion occurred, but local media reported that it was a grenade launcher.

Onet, a popular Polish news website, cited sources who alleged that the police chief himself fired the grenade launcher without knowing it was loaded.

Polish authorities have asked Ukraine for an explanation.

The gift was from one of the heads of Ukraine's police and state emergency services, the ministry said, according to the Guardian. A civilian employee was also injured but did not require hospitalization.