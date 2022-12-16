Peru's former president Pedro Castillo will remain in detention for 18 months

REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

Pedro Castillo, Peru’s former president, will remain in police custody for 18 months, a Peruvian judge ruled on Thursday. Castillo is accused of “rebellion and conspiracy” over his attempt to dissolve Congress as it voted to impeach him last week.

Castillo has been in police custody since Dec. 7, when he was detained while on his way to the Mexican embassy in Lima. His vice president Dina Boluarte was sworn in as president soon after. His removal from government and subsequent arrest has caused violent protests in Peru.